The bodies of two elderly adults were found in an advanced state of decomposition on properties in the municipalities of Mérida and Baca.

In the state capital, in a property located on 80th Street between 79th and 81st downtown, a man found the lifeless body of his brother, who was 76 years old and indicated that he came to visit him after several days of not seeing him.

Since he did not have a key to enter the house, he requested help from agents of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), who opened the door and found his relative dead.

Representatives of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) also arrived to begin investigations and collect evidence to rule out any criminal act.

In the municipality of Baca, José Lorenzo Pech Núñez, 60 years old, was found in a home located on 20th Street after several days of death, as the body was in an advanced state of decomposition. Neighbors indicated that they made the report to the municipal authorities after smelling the unpleasant smell.

When the officers entered the home they found the body on the bed, they delimited the house, waiting for the ministerial authorities to carry out the investigations.

It turned out that the sixty-year-old’s children live outside the State, so they are expected to be contacted so that they can take care of the procedures to claim the body and carry out the burial.

