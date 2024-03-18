Fourteen youth organizations call on the emerging parties PVV, VVD, NSK and BBB to involve youth in the formation process. They wrote about this in a letter published on Monday, which was signed by representatives of various youth movements; from the youth of the SGP to the Young Climate Movement and from the National Student Action Committee to the Scout Movement of the Netherlands.

The political and social youth movements that signed the letter refer to a motion passed by the previous House of Representatives in October calling for young people to have a seat at the formation table. The signatories of the letter note, among other things, the deterioration of the material and mental state of young people. They therefore demand, among other things, that young people have better access to housing, better education and mental health care.

Demi Janssen, Chair of the Inter-City Student Advice, writes: “Our voice is essential to shaping forward-looking policies that truly meet the needs of young people, such as a good education, healthy finances and mental well-being.”

