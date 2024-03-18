Dear director, a thought dedicated to my BMW R 1200 S: “I know that every time I take you out of the garage you are worried, you don’t know what awaits you, what mood I’m in, whether I’ll let you walk or ask you to go fast , and you can’t do anything you just have to trust me, you’re old and you don’t have those fashionable things that correct the mistakes of us humans, we can do nothing. But don’t worry, I’ll carry you for a few more years and treat you well, then I’ll hand you over to a younger one, and you’ll keep wandering around as long as they let you! Yes, my dear Giallona, ​​it seems that they have identified you as one of those responsible for floods, cyclones, microplastics in the oceans, deforestation. In short, they will stop you and you can’t do anything about it.”

Roberto Lain – Legnago (VR)