During her visit to Campeche, one of the country’s oil states and on the eve of the 86th anniversary of the Oil Expropriation, the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic for the PAN, PRI and PRD, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz, stressed that if she wins the elections , Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) will be modernized and in no way privatized “as falsely accused” by its Morena opponent.

Before hundreds of supporters, among whom were workers and former employees of Pemex, he stated that “they (Morena) have already privatized it, they have turned it into the private business of the President’s children and his godfather Octavio Romero (Oropeza, director of Pemex). )”.

In an interview, he said that in his eventual Government the oil rounds will return in the tenders for the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons, because they are in the Political Constitution: “For me, the law is the law. In my Government, the Constitution and the secondary laws that regulate Pemex and the oil industry, as well as the energy industry, will be respected,” he emphasized.

In a meeting with the civil society of Campeche and later in this city, where he headed the Energy Meeting, Gálvez Ruiz denounced that due to its poor administration, in this six-year term Pemex has lost 800 billion pesos, money from Mexicans that was was able to invest to improve health services, security and rural programs.

“Don’t let anyone tell you that we are going to privatize Pemex! Nobody wants to privatize Pemex, we want to modernize Pemex, which lost 800 billion pesos in refining because of inept, corrupt, stupid people, they are putting our country at risk with bad oil finances. We are going to make Pemex a world-class company, a company that reconverts to the energy transition. Pemex, in addition to oil, must enter geothermal energy, it must enter hydrogen, it must enter carbon capture,” he pointed out.

“What I am going to change is the bunch of inept, incompetent people who run Pemex today,” he stressed.

He added that Petróleos Mexicanos has to be a prosperous company so that the jobs it generates continue to be maintained. He recalled that six years ago, Pemex did pay its suppliers and today it owes them more and more money.

“Tijuana is nothing nice like Cancun”

“Tijuana is nothing nice like Cancún,” was Xóchitl Gálvez’s phrase that sparked a meeting on social media between the governor of the Morenista faction, Marina del Pilar in Baja California, and the opposition presidential candidate. At an event in Quintana Roo, Xóchitl Gálvez mentioned that the beauty of Cancún cannot be compared to Tijuana.

“Tijuana is becoming, Tijuana is not as nice as Cancun, really, but it is becoming a tourist destination for its gastronomy, for the wine route in Mexicali,” expressions that went viral on social networks and to which he responded the governor of Baja California.

In her X account, Marina del Pilar rejected the presidential candidate’s comments, which she described as derogatory and disrespectful.

“Tijuana deserves respect and recognition for its entrepreneurial spirit, its hardworking people and its unique vitality in the country. As governor, I proudly defend Tijuana and all Baja Californians who make it great.”

INE verifies which parties guarantee equality

The National Electoral Institute (INE) reported that within the campaigns for legislative and municipal positions (mayors or city councils), together with the Local Public Organizations (OPL), they verify that political parties comply with the obligation to guarantee equal opportunities in the distribution of time on radio and television.

That is, assigning at least 50% of its prerogative to its candidates. This is in compliance with the INE/CG591/2023 agreement, which modified the percentage of State financing and time on radio and television provided for in the Guidelines so that national political parties and, where appropriate, local political parties, prevent, address, sanction, repair and eradicate Political Violence against Women on the basis of Gender. Thus, citizens will be able to consult and download in Excel format the results of the distribution by gender of the promotional ads scheduled by political parties and total coalitions during the campaign of the Federal Electoral Process and Local Electoral Processes 2023-2024, on the page: http:/ /pauta-paritaria.ine.mx. The data presented verifies compliance with the provisions regarding equal access.

