Veronica Peparini has not yet released any statements, but from Andreas’ post it is clear that both she and the new father are very happy.

We talked about it recently after the interview with Verissimo. A few weeks ago we were in the last remnants of a wonderful pregnancy, but now the “countdown” is officially over. The wait for the birth of the two splendid girls is finally over: the choreographer Veronica Peparini and the dancer Andreas Muller have become parents of two splendid twins, Penelope and Ginevra.

The couple who have long been the protagonists of rumors inside and outside Amici di Maria de Filippi have announced the happy news. The sweet post arrived, eagerly awaited, on social media, full of emotion.

A few months ago there was talk of alleged problems during Peparini’s pregnancy, which fortunately completely disappeared. Now it all seems like a distant memory. Andreas, in particular, published a photo in which he looks at her little ones with love. We read in the post that portrays the newborns:

I’m in tears and speechless… I have too much to say and nothing to add for now! Penelope and Ginevra are finally here and today I am reborn with you.

The two twins, born on March 18, arrive after a twin pregnancy which, as Veronica Peparini told Verissimo by Silvia Toffanin, was not without difficulties. Now we can really breathe a sigh of relief for the dancer and her entire family. In fact, it seems that everything went well and now the family is over the moon about the arrival of these two splendid princesses.

Veronica Peparini has not yet released any statements, but from Andreas’ post it is clear that both she and the new father are very happy and immersed in an important moment of joy. This one who just arrived with two beautiful gifts represents a new chapter in their life. The twins will forever be part of their lives and, especially after so many difficulties, they could not have been more desired than this.

A wave of good wishes overwhelmed the couple on social media, with friends, colleagues and fans expressing their joy at this happy event. All we can do is participate with great happiness in the choir and wish Veronica, Andreas, Penelope and Ginevra a splendid life together.