Fiumicino, March 18, 2024 – With the start of summer, many holidaymakers flock to the beaches of the municipality of Fiumicino on weekends, and it is not uncommon to see cars and motorcycles parked on sidewalks, flowerbeds, cycle paths, bends, dunes or creating difficulties for public transport, which in many cases affects traffic flow and road safety.

“Local police patrols, deployed in recent days in the Passoscuro area precisely to monitor a situation that repeats itself every year, were forced to intervene, issuing 10 fines and 2 forced evictions on Sunday afternoon alone. – emphasized the director of the local police, Daniela Carola. – The same situation occurred at Lungomare della Salute in Fiumicino, where 16 fines were issued for illegal parking.

In agreement with the municipal administration, enhanced inspections are planned in all areas of the municipality over the next few weeks in order to resolve the problem in the interests of tourists and residents.” The commander concluded by urging citizens to “be careful, especially on days with heavy traffic.” Yesterday, two accidents were recorded in the area without injuries and two with injuries, on Via Trincia delle Frasche, where investigations are still ongoing.”

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.