loading…

Anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders failed to become Prime Minister of the Netherlands. In fact, his party won the 2023 election. Photo/REUTERS

DEN HAAG – Anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders has prepared to abandon his bid to become Prime Minister (PM) of the Netherlands. In fact, his party achieved victory in the 2023 elections.

Quoting The Guardian page, Monday (18/3/2024), the Freedom Party (PVV) led by Wilders managed to win the most votes in the election at the end of last year. This is surprising because the PVV could win around 37 seats, more than previously expected.

Even though the PVV won the most votes, Wilders’ road to the position of PM of the Netherlands was very difficult. Never finding a solution, he finally prepared to withdraw in his attempt to take up that position.

The reason Geert Wilders failed to become Dutch PM

Wilders’ PVV won the most votes in last year’s Dutch elections. However, the number is still not enough for the majority of Parliament which consists of at least 150 seats.

In order to increase his party’s votes, Wilders and the PVV must look for a coalition so that at least the majority of Parliament is on their side. Since November 2023, he has held coalition talks with potential allies.

However, negotiations between the PVV and the prospective coalition failed. One possible reason why the parties refused was Wilders’ extreme policies as an anti-Islam and anti-immigrant populist.

Through X’s social media account, Wilders also opened his voice regarding the steep road to the position of Dutch PM. He said he could become PM if all coalition parties supported him.

“I can only become prime minister if all the coalition parties support me. “That’s not the problem,” Wilders said in his statement at X, as quoted Monday (18/3/2024).

Quoting Reuters, Dutch national television station; NOS, reports that Wilders is willing to give up his hopes of becoming PM, at least for now. Nevertheless, he will continue to struggle to form a decent government in the future.

According to political sources in The Hague, NOS also said Wilders’ PVV along with three other conservative parties might form a right-wing coalition and was considering the scenario of not joining the new government.

That is a review of the reasons why Geert Wilders failed to become PM of the Netherlands even though his party won the election.

(but)