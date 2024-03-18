A “giant survival instinct” drove Palestinian Hamza Al S. (33) to leave the Gaza Strip many years ago. The search for safety and protection cost him at least 5,000 euros, which is exactly how much it cost to get out of the blockade of the Gaza Strip. He was targeted by Hamas because of his work as a freelance journalist and assistant to foreign journalists. Al S. (full name withheld for his safety) said he was regularly called to account, occasionally having to explain a “story” he had about life in the Gaza Strip to a police station in northern Gaza. sold to the outside world.

The threatened journalist applied for asylum in the Netherlands in 2022 but has yet to receive a decision on his application. Until October 7, when the war began in Gaza in response to the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel, he still understood this. The Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND) continues to lack sufficient capacity to make timely decisions on all asylum applications. But the war in Gaza has made his cause “more urgent.” His misunderstanding of the lack of a solution grows every day.

Palestine refugees do not simply receive residence permits in the Netherlands because of their special status under the UN Refugee Convention. The specially created UN organization UNRWA (operating in the Palestinian territories, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria) has been tasked with protecting them and providing for their daily needs since 1949. Only when it is determined that the organization is no longer capable of carrying out these tasks will the Palestinians have a chance to seek asylum elsewhere. In 2020, an Amsterdam court ruled for the first time that a humanitarian emergency exists in Gaza and that it can no longer simply be assumed that UNRWA can protect Palestinians.

Deciding to stop

Palestinians from Gaza who applied for asylum in the Netherlands have had to wait longer for a decision from the Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND) since December. A so-called decision moratorium was then declared, meaning no decisions would be made on Palestinian asylum claims for at least six months. According to outgoing Secretary of State Eric van der Burg (Asylum, VVD), this is due to the uncertain situation in the Gaza Strip. The State Council’s administrative jurisdiction department will review the legality of freezing the decision on Wednesday. Asylum lawyer Flip Schuller says the severity of the security situation in the area means Palestinian asylum seekers “cannot be detained any longer.” He also points to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Lawyer Schuller argues Palestinian asylum seekers ‘cannot be detained any longer’

The IND does not have “reliable data” on the number of Palestinians applying for asylum. The reason for this is that Palestinian citizenship is not recognized. Vluchtelingenwerk also does not have exact figures.

Schuller, who is helping two Palestinians from Gaza with asylum proceedings, said the secretary of state should do a better job of explaining why the security situation in the Gaza Strip cannot be properly controlled until at least June. Citizens are being subjected to serious indiscriminate violence as a result of the ongoing armed conflict, an asylum lawyer says. In this light, he believes that Palestinians from Gaza should automatically have the right to international protection. Under current asylum policies, this automatic recognition applies only to Yemen.

Secretary of State Van der Burg does not deny that the security situation in the Gaza Strip is “very bad,” according to a letter to parliament dated December last year. However, he said, Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip creates so much uncertainty that it is “too early.” [is] draw definitive conclusions” on the question of whether Palestinians require “international protection.”

Critical level of extreme violence

Denmark decided to begin processing asylum applications from Palestinians in the Gaza Strip earlier this month, saying the area had reached critical levels of extreme violence. According to the Danish immigration authorities, the risk of violating the prohibition of inhuman or degrading treatment has become too great.

Gaza-based journalist Hamza Al S. The constant waiting is hard. And life without loved ones is very difficult

The Dutch government hopes for “intensive diplomatic consultations” between the international community and the warring parties in the Gaza Strip, according to a defense statement from the country’s lawyer, which is in the hands of the NRC. The government believes diplomatic consultations can end the violence. Schuller sees this as “chronic optimism” on the part of the cabinet. There is currently “no sign” that the violence will stop, let alone that humanitarian needs can be quickly addressed, the lawyer said. In his opinion, the very fact of holding “negotiations” should not be a reason for inaction “in the meantime” during a humanitarian catastrophe.

In November, a six-day ceasefire was reached between Israel and Hamas. Following this, bombing and shelling resumed, particularly targeting civilian infrastructure and shelters. The ongoing violence has so far claimed the lives of more than thirty thousand Palestinians and forced at least 1.9 million people to flee their homes. It is unclear whether a new ceasefire can be negotiated in the short term, partly because Israel and Hamas disagree over how long such a truce should last.

“Unfair position”

There is nothing temporary about the situation in Gaza, says Gaza asylum seeker Al S. He believes Secretary of State Van der Burgh is “not taking an honest position.” “People have been dying there for years because of the blockade and the long-term violence between Hamas and Israel,” he says. His area in northern Gaza is now “completely destroyed.”

NRC research previously found that at least 35 percent of buildings in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed or severely damaged since October. Other media reported that at least half of the buildings were out of order.

The scale of the humanitarian catastrophe in the region is also becoming increasingly clear. The health system has collapsed, access to water and electricity is limited, and more and more Palestinians face hunger. Humanitarian groups accuse the Israeli government of blocking emergency aid.

According to the country’s lawyer, news reports about the situation in the Gaza Strip are “not directly relevant” and are not “conclusive” on the question of whether Palestinians from the region require international protection. The defense indicates that the Secretary of State believes that he is not yet in a position to assess the situation in the Gaza Strip due to a lack of verifiable information. Reports, for example by human rights organization Amnesty International, about alleged war crimes committed by the Israeli army are rejected by the Secretary of State. For example, it is alleged that Amnesty and other organizations are not familiar with the “Israeli intelligence that led to” specific attacks on civilian infrastructure. The Secretary of State also notes that Amnesty has not had direct access to the blockaded Gaza Strip since at least 2012.

