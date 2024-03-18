loading…

Santiago Martin is known as the controversial Indian lottery king. Photo/Reuters

NEW DELHI – Santiago Martin, dubbed the king of Indian lottery, is accused by authorities of fraud and money laundering. At the same time, the company Martin backed turned out to be the country’s top political donor under an opaque funding system that was partially open to scrutiny.

Martin spent 13.68 billion Indian rupees (USD165 million) between 2019 and 2024 – 40% more than the next highest donor – under the now-abandoned funding system, which allowed anonymous and unlimited donations to political parties.

Who is Santiago Martin? The Controversial Lottery King Who Was a Major Donor to Narendra Modi

1. Major Donor to NarendraM Modi and BJP



Photo/Reuters

The information, published by the election commission on orders from India’s Supreme Court, showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the biggest recipient overall but did not specify which parties the donors had given the funds to.

Future Gaming did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment on its donation. Although the court found the “electoral bond” system unconstitutional, there was no indication that the donations were inappropriate.

The data about the defunct funding system draws attention to the history of Martin, 59, who built a lottery-to-real-estate empire by selling lottery tickets as a teenager.

2. Likes to be flashy and good at talking

A flashy, articulate figure who had friends across the political spectrum, Martin had spent lavishly on politicians, doling out expensive gifts as his business empire grew, according to local press reports.

Over the years, tax authorities, police and investigative agencies have searched his business premises and confiscated property in connection with the case against him. His appeal against the seizure of property by the Enforcement Directorate, India’s financial crimes agency, was rejected last year.

The directorate filed prosecution charges in court in September against Future Gaming and 15 other Martin-affiliated companies under money laundering laws.

“They allegedly defrauded lottery issuing state governments by not remitting all proceeds generated from lottery sales,” and violated lottery laws by illegally withholding and claiming prizes on unsold tickets, and manipulating data, the agency said.

Martin and his company deny any wrongdoing. His conglomerate, Martin Group, said in October that the group and its companies complied with the law and that Martin was India’s highest taxpayer in the financial year to March 2003.

3. Have lived in poverty and lived in Myanmar

After working as a teenage laborer in Myanmar to support his family, Martin returned to India in the late 1980s and began his business career in the southern city of Coimbatore, according to the non-profit Martin Charitable Trust.