Robert Hur is an investigator in the secret document case which accuses Joe Biden of having a mental disorder. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – Robert Hur, who is leading the investigation into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, is no stranger to political pressure. He faced harsh attacks from both sides during testimony to Congress about his investigation.

Republicans are demanding to know why Hur, 51, decided not to prosecute the president.

Democrats attacked Hur’s remarks in an explosive report on Biden’s mental acuity.

During his tumultuous tenure as top assistant U.S. Deputy Attorney General under former President Donald Trump, Hur was known for his unflappable attitude.

In an interview with the New York Times, Rosenstein said the department was under partisan scrutiny during his tenure.

Rosenstein said he himself was at risk of being fired by Trump because of his choice to appoint special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate Trump’s alleged ties to Russia.

“We got tremendous criticism from commentators – and the president – and Rob kept his head down, kept going and never lost his sense of humor,” Rosenstein said of Hur, reported by the BBC.

In more than a decade as a federal prosecutor, Hur has handled cases involving national security, violent crime and public corruption.

He clerked for the late William Rehnquist, a conservative chief justice on the US Supreme Court originally appointed by Richard Nixon.

Hur was Christopher Wray’s assistant in the justice department, before Mr Wray was appointed in 2017 to head the FBI.