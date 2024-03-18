Accident in Mottola, who are the three boys who died in the impact and what emerged about them

All the necessary investigations are still underway for the serious road accident that occurred yesterday in Mottola. Unfortunately, three boys aged 32, 26 and 23 died practically instantly and the attempts of the doctors who intervened were of no avail.

Their names were Antonio Panzitta, Silvia Scardamiglia and Marcella Risoli, the latter left behind not only her family but also a 6-year-old girl. None of the three managed to survive due to the violent impact with the other vehicle.

The serious accident occurred late yesterday afternoon, Sunday 17 March. Precisely along the state road 100, which connects Bari and Taranto. The three boys were all on board the Peugeot, being great fans of Cosplay, that day they had gone to the Fasano zoo safari, where they had organized an event for those who love these things.

At the moment of impact, when the rescuers took them in, they were still wearing the costumes used for this event. It is not yet clear what happened, but the only news that has emerged is that the small hatchback collided head-on with another vehicle, which was probably coming from the other direction. There was a family with a child on board.

Accident in Mottola, what happened and the investigations into the case

CREDIT: ALL IN 4K

The Peugeot in which the three friends, who lived in Vibo Valentia and Cosenza, were travelling, has practically become a pile of sheet metal. In fact, in addition to the police and health workers, the Fire Brigade also arrived on site. The latter worked for a long time to free them from the metal sheets.

However, when they handed them over to the health workers, there was nothing left that could be done for them. Unfortunately they had no choice but to witness their heartbreaking deaths.

Marcella Risoli, 26 years old, in addition to her family, also left behind a 6 year old girl. In order to investigate the case, the police had to close the road to traffic for several hours. The Taranto Prosecutor’s Office itself has decided to order the seizure of both vehicles involved in the accident.