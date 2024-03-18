Vladimir Putin’s recent victory in the Russian presidential elections, in which he secures a fifth term, has resonated globally, especially in Latin America. This victory, obtained in a context of absence of real competition, reaffirms Putin’s position at the head of the Kremlin, but also projects an image of a united and resolute Russia in the face of international scrutiny. Latin American leaders were quick to express their congratulations. In this way, they reflect international diplomacy, as well as the political and strategic affinities that these nations share with the Russian country.

Between March 15 and 17, after a vote that Putin himself described as a demonstration of Russian solidarity in the face of adversity, the reactions of Nicolás Maduro, Luis Arce and Miguel Díaz-Canel, among others, did not take long. arrive. These congratulatory messages highlight the recognition and admiration for Putin’s management; Furthermore, they suggest a positive reading of his leadership both for his nations and for global balance.

Who are the only South American presidents who congratulated Putin?

From the south of the continent, solidarity towards the Russian presidency was expressed through prominent voices. Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela, did not hesitate to describe Putin’s victory as a positive omen for the world and emphasized Russia’s contribution towards a multipolar balance. Maduro, through a message on social networks, celebrated Putin’s success and Russia’s resilience in the face of international challenges; Thus, he highlighted the deep democratic commitment of the Russian people. “In a long route, of vindication of the new Russia of the great Russia, for the multipolar world, a world of balance, our older brother Vladimir Putin has triumphed, for this year 2024, congratulations! He is triumphing on all fronts of Putin and Russia battle,” he said.

On the other hand, Luis Arce, president of Bolivia, also joined in the congratulations and recognized Putin’s re-election as evidence of the unity and determination of the Russian people. Arce expressed his expectation to further strengthen bilateral relations, underscoring the importance of cooperation and friendship between both countries. “We are confident that we will continue to deepen our ties of brotherhood and cooperation,” he said in his message.

Likewise, Evo Morales, former Bolivian president, highlighted Putin’s role in promoting a multipolar world. “Despite enormous campaigns by NATO and the US, the Russian people have spoken,” he said.

Who are the other Latin American presidents who congratulated Putin?

In Central America, congratulations came from Nicaragua, where Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo extended their best wishes to Putin. The presidential couple emphasized the contribution of Putin’s victory to global stability and well-being; To this end, they applauded the exemplary election day in Russia. In their statement, they expressed their admiration for the tranquility and order with which the elections were carried out and reaffirmed their unbreakable brotherhood with Russia.

Meanwhile, in Honduras, Xiomara Castro, head of the pro tempore presidency of Celac, joined the congratulations by underlining the convincing nature of Putin’s victory. This gesture reflects Honduras’ political support and intention to maintain and deepen diplomatic relations with Russia, a position that is aligned with the principles of solidarity and cooperation that characterize CELAC.

The words of the Cuban president were not lacking. Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed his “sincere congratulations on the re-election” of Putin. “It constitutes a reliable example of the Russian people’s recognition of their management. We will continue to strengthen ties between Cuba and Russia, in sectors identified for the well-being of our people,” he declared.