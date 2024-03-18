Last Saturday, March 16, National Tequila Day was celebrated, a date to commemorate the cultural legacy of the most emblematic Mexican drink: tequila. But it is not only our country that loves him, but the world.

Tequila is the national drink of Mexico, but its consumption has transcended borders and conquered the world. There are countries where their consumption is important and, in fact, they are a fundamental part of their production in Jalisco.

According to data from the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT), until August 2023, 457.8 million liters had been produced, including 100% agave tequila and tequila.

Of the total production, 280.7 million liters were exported, until August 2023; 182.4 million liters of 100% agave tequila and 98.3 million liters of tequila.

But where is it sent? Which countries consume the most tequila in the world?

Top ten tequila importing countries

Place Country Liters at 40% Alc. Vol. Percentage of the total 1 United States 218 million 525 thousand 397 77.84% 2 Spain 7 million 193 thousand 624 2.56% 3 Germany 6 million 935 thousand 547 2.47% 4 France 5 million 208 thousand 773 1.86% 5 United Kingdom 4 million 775 thousand 501 1.70% 6 Canada 3 million 532 thousand 376 1.26% 7 Italy 3 million 308 thousand 043 1.18% 8 Colombia 3 million 091 thousand 371 1.10% 9 Australia 2 million 946 thousand 540 1.05% 10 Japan 2 million 836 thousand 033 1.01% TOTAL 280 million 741 thousand 694

* The data is from the CRT until August 2023

More about tequila

Tequila is obtained from blue agave, which must be approximately 8 years old before being processed and be 2 meters high. The blue agave fields have been considered by UNESCO since 2006 as intangible heritage of humanity.

In Mexico, the state where most of the tequila production comes from is Jalisco, making it the birthplace of this wonderful drink.

The Tequila Regulatory Council is the body that monitors compliance with the regulations regarding the production of tequila in Mexico, the Official Mexican Standard NOM-006-SCFI-2012. Since 1994, its work has been aimed at developing the national drink par excellence.

According to the Tequila Regulatory Council:

Currently, there are 194 tequila producers, 650 million liters of tequila will be produced in 2022. The CRT has 2,386 certified brands registered.

With information from the CRT and the Government of Mexico

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel * * *

OA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions