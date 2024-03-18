Some couples have given up on everything or, perhaps, incredibly find happiness once away from the cameras of C’è Poste per Te

Even though it is nice to see the moment of reconciliation between people who, due to different and unpredictable adversities, meet again after a long time, we cannot expect it to always be like this. On C’è Posta per Te, the Mediaset program hosted by Maria De Filippi, stories don’t always have such a quick happy ending. Some couples, after choosing to close the envelope in the studio, have let everything go or, perhaps, found happiness once away from the cameras of You’ve Got Mail.

What happened recently is an example of how couples can have a truly unexpected fate. The story of Valeria and Giuseppe had an unpredictable “second half” that surprised all the fans of the program. He had cheated on her and she, during the episode, had decided to close the issue and the relationship without wanting to go back. However, reflecting on Maria De Filippi’s words, Valeria subsequently gave Giuseppe a second chance.

However, the situation of Emanuela and Ivano, also at C’è Posta per Te, was more complicated. The two met and subsequently fell in love in 2015, and both were busy with other partners at the time. After four years, Emanuela discovered the affair and asked Ivano to leave his wife, something he always promised but which, unfortunately for her, he didn’t do.

Emanuela and Ivano, however, started living together, but only on weekends, because Ivano didn’t have the courage to confess the truth to his wife. When Emanuela discovered that her deception continued, for her and for her betrayed wife, enraged, she decided to go to Ivano’s wife and reveal everything about her to her.

After a difficult period of give-and-take arguments, Ivano has finally decided not to be with his wife. So, he got engaged “in broad daylight” to Emanuela, but it wasn’t all so immediate. The two had a long discussion in which Emanuele, in the studios of C’è Posta per Te, revealed that he no longer trusted him. In the end, however, it became known how the couple resolved it, but not only that: the wedding of the two will take place on May 25, 2025. Despite Ivano’s mistakes, Emanuela found the strength to forgive him. Together they intend to fulfill their dream of love.

There’s no denying it, life sometimes reserves unexpected surprises. Even after intense pain like the one suffered due to betrayal, it is possible to find happiness. Maybe, sometimes you also need a push that can come from C’è Posta per Te.