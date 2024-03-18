Nothing really, right? Or wait, the Quattroporte with its 3-ton payload poses a few problems…

For the past few weeks, @jaapiyo and the undersigned have only been thinking about one thing: Maseratis! The current generation is aging, which means they are also becoming a little more affordable at used car prices. Jaap, who dares to say out loud what we all think but cannot say, is himself most fascinated by Ghibli, although he secretly prefers Quattroport. A chunky Italian sports sedan with premium rear-wheel drive, powerful engines, beautiful leather and excellent ride quality. What’s not to like?

The only thing that might be an issue is reliability. These myths, legends and tales come from the old Biturbo era. Believe it or not, not every Biturbo that came out of the factory was completely flawless.

Maserati Quattroporte with 3 tons on the clock

But what about today? Have they become a little more reliable yet? Before you open the cesspool, it should be noted that this is the cheapest Quattroporte GTS (with V8!) in Germany. The Italian beauty has already earned 300,000 euros.

In any case, Sreten Milisavljevic will find out for you. You may not know him yet, but he’s the man behind M539 Restorations (watching tip!!!). As you can see from his YouTube channel, he mainly focuses on BMWs, but in this case, he bought a Quattroporte.

Amazing configuration

First of all, thanks for the configuration. You have to be lucky to find a used car, but a dark blue Maserati Quattroporte with a beige interior, silver wheels and a V8 engine is a dream combination.

Of course, there is a nightmare side. These are very complex cars that use exotic technology. A quick scan of the OBD (not to be confused with the legendary ODB) shows the ever-enthusiastic Sreten Milisavljevic that there’s still a lot of work to be done.

What’s the matter?

For example, there are oil leaks and worn brake discs. But this, of course, is much worse. Too much oil has been added (yes, too much is not money either). Another thing is that the timing chain has slipped somewhere.

The timing between valves and pistons is not exactly ideal. Another problem is too much compression on the left side of the engine only. This is again true on the right side.

In any case, there is a lot of work planned. So we’ll keep an eye on the upcoming episodes. Something tells us this could become quite an extensive series…

Image Credits: M539 Restorations

This article What could be wrong with the Quattroporte GTS with 3 tons on the clock? first appeared on Ruetir.