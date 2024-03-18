David Guetta becomes a father at 56 and shares a photo of little Cyan with his fans.

At 56, David Guetta became a father for the third time to little Cyan, the fruit of his love with his partner Jessica Ledon. The well-known DJ published a shot on Instagram that portrays them happy together with the newborn, born in the Miami hospital. “Welcome Cyan. Love is in the air,” Guetta wrote under the photo which sparked numerous congratulatory messages from colleagues and fans.

David Guetta is an award-winning DJ on the international music scene. He began his career in the 80s and soon established himself as a brilliant and successful DJ. His singles are known all over the world and in 2020 he won the award for best DJ in the world. The 2022 single “Don’t You Worry,” a collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas and Shakira, topped the charts for several weeks.

The DJ already had two children, Tim-Elvis and Angie, from his previous relationship with Cathy Lobe, from whom he divorced in 2014 after 22 years of marriage.

David and Jessica, together for about 10 years, decided to make their relationship official in 2016. Jessica Ledon, born in Cuba and raised in Miami, is a model and actress who participated in the reality show Model Latina in 2010, gaining notoriety. Their first meeting took place during one of Guetta’s tours, and since then they have built a solid and lasting relationship together. With the arrival of Cyan, the famous DJ’s family expands even further, giving them moments of joy and happiness .

Fans are thrilled with this wonderful news and can’t wait to follow little Cyan’s growth alongside his loving parents. We wish David Guetta and Jessica Ledon, beautiful and in splendid shape, much happiness and love in this new parental adventure.

