Italy weather forecast

Situation. According to forecasters, after a mostly sunny Sunday with spring-like temperatures, the beginning of the week will be characterized by worsening weather on the peninsula. The cold front that deserves its name more than anything else is because it is associated with an Arctic trench that extends into Central Europe, where it will bring a winter wave. But this cold will not come here, even if the contrasts with the mild spring air mass present on the peninsula are sufficient to stimulate the formation of showers and thunderstorms, which can also be strong and hail in places. The most vulnerable areas will be the Adriatic areas, but there will also be clouds and some isolated phenomena on the Tyrrhenian coast. So let’s see what’s expected on this day.

North: open areas in Piedmont, more closed elsewhere due to rain and local showers, especially between Emilia and Triveneto. It gets better in the evening. Temperatures drop slightly, with a maximum between 15 and 18.

Center: Cloudy on the Tyrrhenian side with a chance of localized rain. Between midday and evening in Umbria and the Adriatic Sea the situation worsens with showers and thunderstorms. The temperature drops, with a maximum of 15 to 18.

South: Partly cloudy to cloudy with light showers, with thunderstorms occurring at night between Molise and Puglia. Stable temperature, maximum from 16 to 19.

Evolution of weather in Lazio

MONDAY: Moist penetrations reach the region, producing large amounts of clouds with mostly cloudy to very cloudy skies but no significant events. Specifically, the northern coasts, southern coasts, northern plains, and southern plains will experience a gray day with mostly very cloudy or overcast skies but no significant events; Over the capital there are low clouds and clouds of fog, partially rising during the day. Very cloudy in the evening; in the sub-Apennines Very cloudy or cloudy during the day, with light rain in the afternoon; It was a gray day in the Apennines with very cloudy to overcast skies and some evening rain. Light winds from the southeast quadrants fading and turning south; Thermal zero is about 2650 meters. Great excitement.

Commentary from the weather forecaster Medio Tirreno

MINOR WORSEMENT ON MONDAY THEN IMPROVEMENT BEFORE FURTHER RAIN FROM ’23 IN TUSCANY – More moderate worsening on Monday with scattered, mostly light rainfall likely across the eastern interior. The situation will improve over the following days, although there will be some fog on the inland plains between night and morning. Initial deterioration may spread from the north during the 23rd, affecting Tuscany, and only in the following days will pave the way for further rain fronts that may occasionally affect other regions of central Italy.

Font: 3B Meteo

