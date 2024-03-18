The weather in Monterrey for this Monday, March 18, reports that there will be light rain with 17 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 18 degrees.

Regarding humidity, it will be around 85%.

In addition, the forecast for the minimum temperature is estimated to be 13 degrees.

As established, the climate presents a 75% probability of rain with easterly winds that will travel at a speed of 3 km per hour.

Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Monterrey

Tuesday March 19, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 15 and minimum temperature of 13

Wednesday, March 20, 2024: very cloudy, maximum temperature of 26 and minimum temperature of 14

Thursday March 21, 2024: clear sky, maximum temperature of 31 and minimum temperature of 18

Friday, March 22, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 30 and low temperature of 19

Saturday March 23, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 29 and minimum temperature of 19

Sunday, March 24, 2024: clouds, maximum temperature of 29 and minimum temperature of 18

Monday, March 25, 2024: some clouds, maximum temperature of 33 and minimum temperature of 19

