The weather in Mexico City for this Monday, March 18, reports that there will be light rain with 26 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 27 degrees.

As reported, the weather presents a 24% probability of rain with winds from the South that will travel at a speed of 5 km per hour.

Regarding humidity, it will be around 14%.

Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Mexico City

Tuesday, March 19, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 12

Wednesday, March 20, 2024: clouds, maximum temperature of 25 and minimum temperature of 13

Thursday, March 21, 2024: very cloudy, maximum temperature of 25 and minimum temperature of 14

Friday, March 22, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 12

Saturday March 23, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 12

Sunday, March 24, 2024: Clear sky, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 12

Monday March 25, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 11

