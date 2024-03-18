The weather in Cancun for this Monday, March 18, predicts that it will be very cloudy with 30 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 31 degrees.

In relation to humidity, it will be around 62%.

In turn, the forecast for the minimum temperature could be 25 degrees.

Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Cancun

Tuesday March 19, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 28 and low temperature of 24

Wednesday March 20, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 24

Thursday, March 21, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 28 and low temperature of 25

Friday, March 22, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 32 and low temperature of 24

Saturday March 23, 2024: Moderate rain, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 24

Sunday, March 24, 2024: light rain, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 23

Monday March 25, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 28 and minimum temperature of 23

