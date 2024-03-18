The gratitude of mother Stefania’s family and her children, after the hug and affection received in recent days

The Orthodox community, the institutions and the entire city of Bologna are uniting as much as possible in the pain of a destroyed family, that of Stefania and her three children, who died in a terrible fire last Friday. The woman’s brother has opened a fundraiser which has already raised a considerable amount. Furthermore, Mayor Lepore has made it known that he is at his complete disposal and that the municipality will take care of the funeral expenses, together with the Orthodox community.

An unspeakable tragedy that completely destroyed a family and shocked an entire city occurred last Friday night in Bologna, in an apartment on Via Bertocchi. The 32-year-old Stefania Alexandra Nistor and her three children aged 2 and 6, Giorgia, Mattia and Giulia, lost their lives in the fire.

Many gestures and demonstrations of affection and closeness to the family of these souls torn from life so soon. George’s manager, father of the little ones and Stefania’s ex-partner, for example, welcomed him into his home to avoid an even more devastating loneliness.

Or even the institutions, which made themselves available to provide all the support and help necessary in this dramatic moment. Mayor Lepore met the father and former partner of the victims and all the other family members to show them all the closeness from him and the city. In a post on social media, the mayor wrote:

As the Municipality of Bologna, together with the Orthodox Church, we will take care of the expenses and what will be necessary for the funeral of Stefania and her children. (…) I thank Bologna Fc and Virtus Pallacanestro for the attention they publicly paid to this tragedy last night, as well as the many people who are offering to help. They know that they are not alone and that we will be at their side, respecting their wishes and pain.

George and the other family members are experiencing their pain in absolute silence. No press statements or interviews. However, through their spokesperson, the parish priest Vid Trandafir, they made it known that they did not expect so much warmth and all this affection and that they are immensely grateful to everyone.

Bologna has decided to adopt this family, offering the family members the opportunity to bury their bodies in the Orthodox section of the Borgo Panigale cemetery.