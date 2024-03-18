Stop negative rates, Japan gives the OK to increase after almost 20 years

After 17 years of negative interest rate policies, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) may soon abandon this practice, raising the cost of borrowing as early as today’s meeting rather than waiting until April as experts previously predicted.

As Milano Finanza reports, Goldman Sachs economists indicate that recent wage data could push the central bank to make this decision. On March 13, major Japanese employers announced record wage increases, signaling a shift from the deflationary mindset that characterized the long period of economic stagnation known as the “lost decades.”

Every spring in Japan, talks between unions and company managers, known as shunto, are held to set monthly wages at the start of the new fiscal year, which begins in April. According to the Nikkei, companies such as Toyota Motor, Hitachi and Panasonic Holdings have fully complied with union demands to increase wages. These developments suggest that the BoJ may act without waiting for further data or the quarterly review due in April.

In addition to abandoning negative interest rates (-0.1%), the BoJ is also considering other extraordinary measures, such as controlling yields and purchasing government bonds. According to Goldman Sachs, the BoJ is likely to completely cease control of yields and eliminate the overshoot commitment, which involves increasing the monetary base. The bank could also increase the Tona reference rate, currently between -1% and zero, by 10 percentage points, bringing it into a range between zero and +1%.

Goldman Sachs also predicts a possible gradual increase in rates in the future. A 25-point increase in the deposit rate is expected in October this year, followed by another increase in the same month in 2025. The BoJ is expected to gradually raise the key rate as it sees evidence of inflation sustainable around 2%. A one-year lag is also expected between each increase, mainly because core inflation estimates are lower in 2025, around 1.6%.