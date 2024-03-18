Volkswagen presented the ID.3 GTX as a world premiere, the sportiest and most extreme version of the ID.3 which reaches up to 326 HP of maximum power. The ID.3 GTX is available in two variants, the basic model which delivers 210 kW (286 HP) and the “GTX Performance” version which has an output of 240 kW (326 HP). The 79 kWh (net) battery is positioned in the sandwich floor, in the center of the vehicle, ensuring a low and sporty center of gravity, as well as optimal load distribution on the axles.

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX and GTX Performance, features and performances

The ID.3 GTX with 286 horsepower has rear-wheel drive and is equipped with VW’s APP550 permanent magnet synchronous motor (Psm) which develops 210 kW (286 hp) and a maximum torque of 545 Nm. This exceeds the driving force of the More powerful Volkswagen V6 turbo engines! Performance: accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 180 km/h.

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX

ID.3 GTX Performance

The most powerful version, the ID.3 GTX Performance uses a different powertrain, with a two-motor layout and all-wheel drive capable of reaching a maximum power of 240 kW (326 HP) with the same maximum torque of 545 Nm as the GTX. The APP550 engine is mounted at the rear, while at the front there is the same engine that we already find on the ID.4 GTX 4MOTION. In terms of performance, the announced data speak of 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and a maximum speed of 200 km/h, but they could also be better given the 5.4 in the zero-hundred which the ID manages to tick .4 GTX 4MOTION. Below is the powertrain scheme, the same that will be used on the Cupra Born VZ, with double engine, the more powerful one at the rear.

The powertrain layout on the GTX Performance includes two engines to reach the maximum overall power of 326 hp

like the one already seen on the ID.4 GTX 4MOTION

Combined with the 79 kWh (net) battery, the ID.3 GTX’s combined WLTP range is estimated to be around 600 km.

Cockpit dashboard

The battery of the ID.3 GTX can be recharged from 10 to 80% in approximately 26 minutes, at direct current fast charging stations up to 175 kW.

The new ID.3 GTX stands out from other models in the series with its customized exterior design. The specific front bumper features a new black air intake with a diamond design, along with LED daytime running lights that resemble an arrowhead.

The black body elements have a high-gloss finish, including the redesigned side skirts and the new lower rear section with diffuser. The standard 20-inch “Skagen” alloy wheels feature black inner surfaces and bright, clear outer surfaces, while there is an option for all-black wheels.

Numerous GTX-specific features personalize the ID.3’s interior. The standard sports seats feature red decorative stitching and perforated GTX lettering on the front backrests, while customized ergoActive seats in GTX design are available as an option. The multifunction sports steering wheel also features red stitching, a red application on the lower fastener and the integrated GTX lettering in chrome.

Sports front seats as standard

The cockpit features a different surface, while the infotainment system has been redesigned with a larger touchscreen (diagonal: 32.8 cm/12.9 inches) and a new menu structure. The gear lever was detached from the “Digital Cockpit” housing and designed separately as a lever on the steering column.

On board you can interact with the new IDA voice assistant, which allows you to manage many vehicle functions and answers questions on a wide range of topics, accessing online databases such as Wikipedia and integrating the ChatGPT function. Also new is a wellness app that uses pre-configured programs to adjust various vehicle functions to improve well-being while driving or charging.

Prezzo

The price of the ID.3 GTX has not been communicated, but we can assume a cost of over 50,000 euros.

