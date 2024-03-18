President Vladimir Putin began a new presidential term scheduled until 2030 after being re-elected for his fifth term with more than 87% of the votes, as reported by the commission after scrutiny of the voting centers. The president celebrated his foreseeable victory and assured that he will not be intimidated by his adversaries.

Putin was happy about the “internal political consolidation”, two years after the offensive against Ukraine and Western sanctions against the country. “It doesn’t matter who or how much they want to intimidate us, it doesn’t matter who or how much they want to crush us,” he said. “It hasn’t worked now and it won’t work in the future. Never,” he said.

Vladimir Putin warns of the risk of a third world war

After his victory, Putin was asked about the possible sending of NATO troops to Ukraine and mentioned that it would be a step towards a “third large-scale world war” and that everything “is possible in today’s world.”

Putin explained that Macron’s troops in Ukraine will perform secondary functions such as training military personnel, technology training. “This is little different from what mercenaries do,” Putin warned.

“It is not a good thing, especially for them, since they are risking their lives in significant numbers. In the end, this is not our choice, if someone wants to distract from internal political problems with aggressive foreign rhetoric, it is a trick known and often used around the world,” Putin said.

Putin, who could run again in 2030 and remain in power until 2036, paid tribute to soldiers who fought in Ukraine and protected “historical Russian territory.”

Putin’s re-election was based on repression and intimidation, says Borrell

Vladimir Putin’s victory in the recent elections was criticized by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, who argues that it was based on repression and intimidation.

“It has been confirmed that the elections were marked by repression and intimidation,” said Borrell in Brussels, who also pointed out the defeat of the opposition and the absence of international observers to guarantee the transparency of the process.

The Spanish diplomat firmly maintained that the conditions under which the elections took place were far from free and fair.

Furthermore, Borrell expressed his rejection of the inclusion of Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia in the electoral process, an action that the European Union has vehemently condemned.

“The European Union categorically rejects the holding of so-called ‘elections’ in Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia,” he declared. The EU has made it clear that it will not recognize these electoral processes or their results, considering them invalid and without any legal validity.

According to Ella Pamfilova, chairwoman of the Russian electoral commission, preliminary results indicate that Putin won 87.29% of the vote, with 99.75% of the ballots counted.