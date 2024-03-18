loading…

Socks emblazoned with Allah are being sold at department store chain KK Mart in Malaysia, sparking anger among the Muslim community. Photo/Hype My

KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian Muslim community is angry with the sale of socks with the word “Allah” written on them at the KK Mart convenience store chain. This case has gone viral on social media, with many considering it an insult to the Muslim faith.

The Malaysian government appealed to local Muslims to be calm and give confidence to the authorities to carry out an investigation into the sale of these sock products.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the police, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Living Costs (KPDN) would carry out investigations to identify the parties responsible and the intention behind the action. .

“I am sad about what happened (the sale of socks with Allah written on them). “We are in the month of Ramadan, and some say don’t be too sensitive about the word ‘Allah’ on socks, but this is not (allowed),” he said, as quoted from Bernama, Monday (18/3/2024).

“[Tulisan] Allah is the most honorable in the eyes of Muslims. God is our creator and the act of placing God under our feet is an insult,” he said.

Mohd Na’im delivered the condemnation following the launch ceremony of the King Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud Prize Program today.

Mohd Na’im said that although his party had received a letter of apology from KK Mart, JAKIM had been instructed to summon company management representatives to discuss and assist with investigations to ensure the incident did not happen again.

“Apologizing is one thing, but of course we hope that in the future KK Mart will not take things like this lightly and the audit department must first look at the incoming goods,” he explained.

“It’s hard to forgive in such sensitive matters. KK Mart and other wholesalers and sellers are expected to pay attention to the incident that occurred. “Very sensitive, give space to Muslims (to forgive),” he explained.

Previously, socks with Allah written on them were sold at KK Mart in Bandar Sunway and the issue went viral on social media since March 13.

Yesterday, KK Mart Group founder and executive chairman Datuk Seri Dr KK Chai came to apologize.

(but)