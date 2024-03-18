It’s March again, which means the tourist season is open again. Every year this causes special antics in the German Eifel, especially on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Today you don’t even have to be there to see what’s going on there. Every day there are several videos on YouTube that recount the highs and lows of the previous day.

Every season it takes some getting used to the track because in winter the track is sometimes changed. For example, starting at Foxhall, the curb on the left is now raised in such a way that it is better to go around it. Or you may already have a car with rally suspension, such as a Porsche 911 Dakar.

Porsche 911 Dakar on the Nurburgring

In the video below we see the owner of such a Porsche 911 Dakar having a good Sunday afternoon at the Nürburgring. Unfortunately, in this video we don’t see whether he wanted to try out the new cabinets. However, the strengthened and raised chassis will be tested later in the round.

At the Brünchen corner (better known as YouTube Corner), the 911 Dakar has no problem negotiating the gravel sideways. Many other cars broke down after that. We don’t know if the GTI driver behind him is very happy or if he’s currently behind the counter at Carglass. Either way, it turned out to be some cool images.