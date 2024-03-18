It’s like a Toyota Prius was kissed by a magical prince. The unsightly frog she once was now looks really cool. This may be the biggest sensation in the history of the automotive world. But is the new Prius as good a taxi as the previous generation? We make a taxi ourselves from a hybrid Toyota and meet the client at the airport.

His desired destination appears to be somewhere in Scotland, with a stop at Knockhill Raceway. Now that we’re there, let’s test drive the Toyota Prius on the track. Our client, who wears a white suit and does not take off his helmet, leaves us no choice as to who will throw this yellow Toyota along the track. Is the new Prius a little playful? We will get answers to these and many other questions in this video. Check out the images below.

