Double pink bow for Veronica Peparini and Andreas Muller. Penelope and Ginevra, the couple’s twins, were born today and the announcement was made on Instagram where Andreas shared a tender post in which he holds the two little ones in his arms. The Amici dancer wrote: “I’m in tears and speechless… I have too much to tell and nothing to add for now! Penelope and Ginevra are finally here and today I am reborn with you”.