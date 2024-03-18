“Let him leave it here,” responded President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to the searching mother Ceci Flores, who seeks to give the head of the Executive the command shovel with which he searches for his missing people.

The founder of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora collective tried to approach the National Palace this Monday, March 18, to give López Obrador a shovel, with which she said she has dug up the earth in different parts of the country: “So that he can also do his job, because this shovel should never be in my hands, but I had to grab it out of necessity to find my children.

“I come to hand the shovel to the President so that he can be in charge of searching, investigating and locating my missing persons and that I do not have to constantly risk my life in this fight because it is up to him,” said the mother. search engine

“Ceci Flores is out there and wants to give you a command shovel,” the President was told. “Ah, well, here, let him give it to me, let him leave it here,” López Obrador responded. “Are you not going to welcome the seeking mothers in the remainder of your six-year term?” he was questioned. “Tomorrow we will talk about it, tomorrow we will deal with it,” the President responded.

Ceci Flores: I don’t want to become a statistic

Ceci Flores asked López Obrador to assume the responsibility that he promised when he became President of Mexico: “To give attention to the victims, that the missing would be his priority.” The searcher mother from Sonora denounced that she continues to be persecuted and threatened “for doing the work that corresponds to the government.”

“I don’t want to become a statistic of mothers who lose their lives looking for their children,” she mentioned. In an interview, Ceci Flores assured that they will not let her pass, so she will remain outside the National Palace during President López Obrador’s morning conference.

“They are not going to let me pass, the President does not like to hear truths, he only likes to have his lies heard, if I am standing here it is because I have been persecuted,” she declared.

FS

Themes

AMLO AMLO’s Morning

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions