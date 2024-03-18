With a fraud of more than 50 thousand pesos under the modus operandi “La Patrona” a woman who identified herself as an administrative employee of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) was defrauded.

According to the investigation folder, the Faculty of Architecture worker received a call on her office phone around 5:00 p.m. on February 22.

When she answered, a man told her that he was a member of the Magisterium and that her boss had collided with another motorist.

The subject was accompanied by a woman, who provided him with a telephone number that was supposedly from the insurance so that the worker could contact them to obtain information about coverage.

When making the call from his cell phone, an individual told him that he was an adjuster for Seguros Qualitas, who informed him that the beneficiary’s coverage was 38 thousand pesos in damages to third parties.

At that moment, the supposed member of the Magisterium (whom he had on the office telephone line) told him that the motorist with whom his boss had collided needed an operation that cost more than 59 thousand pesos.

The secretary transferred 50,981 pesos to an account provided by the man.

However, a few minutes later the employee communicated via WhatsApp with her boss, who denied having had a traffic accident.

