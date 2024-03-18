“Before the war, Gaza was the largest open-air prison,” EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said on Monday. “Now it’s an open-air cemetery. A cemetery for tens of thousands of people, and also a cemetery for the most important principles of humanitarian law.”

The UN Food Security Organization (IPC) said on Monday that the situation was already catastrophic for 210,000 people. If Israel continues its offensive on Rafah, 1.1 million people, half of Gaza’s population, will face catastrophic famine within weeks.

The EU is sharply divided

In the European Union, opinion is sharply divided between countries that prioritize the humanitarian needs of the Palestinians and countries that support the current Israeli government as long as possible in its attempts to eradicate Hamas.

Borrell is one of Israel’s most vocal critics. He condemned Hamas terror and called for the release of hostages, but also warned that Gaza could be headed in the same direction as Haiti, where gang violence led to the overthrow of the government. European heads of government will meet later this week to discuss the Middle East.

On Monday, the Israeli army raided Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. According to Israel, the commander and Hamas militants were entrenched there. According to Israel, 20 Hamas militants, including the commander, were killed in the ensuing fighting. Dozens more were reportedly captured.

