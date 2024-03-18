The Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) has approved the reimbursement of loncastuximab verticirine, the first and only antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeted towards CD19, as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma ( Dlbcl) and relapsed or refractory high-grade B-cell lymphoma (Hgbl), after two or more lines of systemic therapy. Sobi communicates this by recalling that in April 2021 the US FDA granted accelerated approval to loncastuximab verticirine, as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory Dlbcl after two or more lines of systemic therapy, and in December 2022 the the drug had received approval from the European Agency (EMA) for the same indication.

Lymphomas – recalls a note – are a group of malignant blood tumors characterized by an abnormal growth of lymphocytes (cells of the immune system which under normal conditions protect us from infections and tumors). Hodgkin’s lymphoma and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma are distinguished. Dlbcl is the most common type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma among adults. The incidence worldwide is approximately 150 thousand people and 36 thousand in Europe. In Italy, there are an estimated 4 thousand cases. Among these patients, approximately 40% are refractory to therapies or relapse after showing a complete response. The 5-year overall survival rate is 64%. The disease generally occurs in people over the age of 60, the incidence increases with age and the median age at diagnosis is between 64 and 74 years.

“Diffuse large cell lymphoma is the most frequent form of lymphoma in Western countries – explains Carmelo Carlo-Stella, full professor of Hematology at Humanitas University, who participated in the registration study of the new drug – Due to its aggressive nature, prognosis can be poor, particularly in very pre-treated patients or with refractory and relapsed disease, or in those patients in whom initial treatments do not prove to work in a lasting way. This is a population of patients with a large unmet clinical and therapeutic need , for which the availability of new therapies can really make a difference, also in terms of long-lasting complete remission”. Standard first-line therapy is able to cure approximately two-thirds of treated patients. After failure of first-line therapy, for second-line patients who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation due to age, co-morbidities or chemo-refractoriness, and for all patients beyond second-line , the therapeutic approach is predominantly containment.

The regulatory approval is based on the positive results of the pivotal phase 2 Lotis-2 study, an international single-arm trial, which evaluated loncastuximab verticirine as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with Dlbcl refractory to the latest therapy, and subjects who had received prior cell therapy with autograft or Car-T. The study enrolled 145 patients and demonstrated rapid and durable responses, confirming the data already observed in the previous Lotis-1 study on another 139 patients with relapsed or refractory Dlbcl. In the Lotis-2 trial, loncastuximab – administered as monotherapy, once every 21 days on an outpatient basis – induced a complete response in 24.8% of patients, and 48.3% achieved a complete or partial response. Among those who achieved a complete response, 82.9% maintained response at 12 months. The median duration of complete response has not been reached. The median time to achieve a complete response was just 41 days. The most common adverse events were neutropenia (decreased white blood cell count, 40%), anemia (decreased red blood cell count, 26%), thrombocytopenia (decreased platelet count, 33%), and increased γGT (gamma glutamyl -transferase, 40%).

“The results of the Lotis-2 study have demonstrated a significant clinical benefit for patients suffering from relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma – comments Pier Luigi Zinzani, president of the Educational Activities Commission of the Italian Society of Hematology (Sie) and full professor of Hematology at the University of Bologna, which participated in the registration study of loncastuximab verticirine and has already treated several patients in the context of active compassionate use in Italy – For patients suffering from relapsed or refractory Dlbcl lymphoma, treated with at least two previous lines of therapy, the indication of loncastuximab will allow for a new therapeutic option, for which it is possible to predict a significant clinical benefit, as proven by the results of the Loris-2 study in terms of complete remission and duration of response to treatment. It is therefore an option that adds to our therapeutic armamentarium for this type of lymphoma which, thanks also to the single administration performed on an outpatient basis, constitutes an extremely advantageous program also from a logistical point of view”.

“The experience gained with the development of loncastuximab in the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after at least two previous lines of therapy – concludes Carina Fiocchi, medical director of Sobi Italia – has proven to be an important innovation for many patients also in Italy and represents the prerequisite for its further development – currently underway – even in earlier stages of the disease, with the aim of significantly increasing the long-term benefits. Today, with this indication, the first in the oncology field -haematological, we are happy to be able to expand the range of action of our therapies also towards patients suffering from relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, providing them with the hope of better outcomes”.