Fiumicino, March 18, 2024 – “We have been following this story for many years, discussing it with all the professionals and, frankly speaking, did not expect that we would have to intervene again in a topic that is now closed, with the right solution to the problem. Now that there is a renewed dispute over the resumption of traffic lights on Via Dell’Aeroporto Fiumicino, Via della Scafa, Via Monte Cenggio and Via Trincia delle Frasche, a dispute that could cause tension between the residents of Fiumicino, Ostia Lido. and in any case, between motorists interested in traveling through Via del Fiumicino airport, we consider it necessary to provide some clarity.” This was stated by Gianfranco Giuseppe Petraglia, former chief of the local police of Fiumicino, representing many citizens living in the sector affected by the intersection and many others who believe that the renewed intervention of Mayor Baccini was correct.

“The opening of the intersection in question was a necessary measure to ensure road safety and therefore the safety of all citizens. There were queues at rush hour before closing, they were there during closing and of course there are still now, but the reason is not the traffic lights, but the funnel that forms directly in front of the Scafà bridge towards and around Ostia Lido. Fiumicino-South intersection.”

“The significant vehicular traffic that is the real reason for the long queues on our streets, which are also not designed for it, is non-local traffic caused by the numerous passengers who pass through the airport every day, approximately sixty people. thousands of airport employees, including related industries, most of whom live not only in Fiumicino, but also in Dragona, Dragoncello, Ostia Antica, Ostia Lido, Acilia, Casal Palocco, Acsa, etc…, not excluding those who travel to Rome we work every day from these neighboring places, using the state road 91 Fiumicino-Rome and therefore also through Fiumicino Airport,” we read again.

“There have been too many accidents,” adds Petralia. “Since the closure of the intersection on August 29, 2018, there has been an exponential increase in serious road accidents, including fatalities, as data obtained last year in the Lazio region shows. In fact, in 2017, that is, when the intersection was opened, 14 traffic accidents occurred on the Fiumicino Airport road, a number of accidents that increased significantly in the following years with the closed intersection and which are better described below:

In 2018, there were 21 accidents on Via dell’Airport in Fiumicino, most of which resulted in injuries, 19 of which occurred after the closure of the intersection, that is, after August 29.

In 2019, the number of accidents with injuries reached 33, and even in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, there were 20 accidents with traffic blocking without permission, even with injuries.

This is not the end yet, because in 2021 there were 26 accidents, some of which resulted in serious injuries, and in 2022, unfortunately, 35 accidents occurred on this road, 20 of which resulted in serious injuries and two deaths,” he emphasizes .

“What more could have been done to realize that the road system as adopted did not meet fundamental road safety criteria? Yes, because even the road signs were not in order. We have communicated this several times during the numerous meetings we have attended in recent years, as well as in special press releases that can still be found today.

This road became a very dangerous race track where one could easily speed up until the speed camera in Via Cima Cristallo and then start again, making access very risky from Falzarego, via Arciero and via Monte Senggio.”

“Safety is the most important reason, but it is not the only one, as the reckless closure of the intersection has also caused significant economic damage to small and medium-sized businesses operating in the area, commercial activity and serious inconvenience to residents. That is why – explains Petralia – it was necessary to restore the old road system with the opening of the intersection, an action resulting from a responsible assessment of facts, not talk, on the part of Mayor Mario Baccini, who is currently also involved in the adoption of a project aimed at improving the road system by constructing a roundabout right next to the much-discussed intersection, so as to provide direct connections between the airport, Ostia Lido and surrounding areas.

“As they say, “anything is possible,” but we find it difficult to believe that by referring to the reasons for traffic that have always existed, we can determine the repeal of the mayor’s decree, which also aims to ensure the safety of citizens. as a normal exercise of commercial and entrepreneurial activity.

We express our gratitude to Mayor Mario Baccini for the responsible measures taken in this regard, and in particular to some of the residents who suffered in road accidents as a result of the previous controversial road system adopted in Via dell’Fiumicino Airport,” he concludes.

