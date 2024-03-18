Fiumicino, March 18, 2024 – Deputy Mayor Giovanna Onorati and Councilor for Municipal Heritage Angelo Caroccia carried out an inspection of the property located in Borgo di Tragliatella, with the aim of verifying the minimum hygiene requirements necessary for the re-opening of the doctor’s office and planning the technical work maintenance to ensure the safety of premises. Technical checks were carried out by municipal managers and technicians from Arsial, as well as by ASL Roma 3, which intervened on site.

“We have carried out all the necessary checks to plan the reconstruction of the building and to equip the territory as soon as possible with a general clinic, which the residents of Borgo have long been waiting for,” emphasized the deputy mayor. We will continue to work to ensure the safety of the property and, as soon as we receive all the necessary permits, we will be able to begin opening the studio.

“Thanks to the acquisition process started with Arsial of some properties, including the property in Tragliatelle in Via delle Pertuce, and the collaboration with the public works department, we will begin work in the next few months to return the firm to standard levels.” emphasized Public Works Advisor Angelo Caroccia, who was present at the inspection.

