Femicide in Rome: mother killed before the eyes of her 5-year-old daughter

Tragedy in Rome, 37 year old woman died at the hands of her husband, before the eyes of her 5 year old daughter. A single stab wound to her abdomen, which left her with no escape.

The victim’s name was Li Xuemei and she was found lifeless in her home, lying on her bed. When the rescuers reached the house, they found themselves faced with a dramatic scene. The 5-year-old girl was at home and had witnessed everything. Her mother was now lifeless in her bedroom, lying on a pool of blood. However, there is no trace of the 37-year-old woman’s husband. He had fled.

An escape which however did not last long, during the night the police stopped him in the street. Now he will have to answer for his actions and explain the motive behind the brutal crime. The alarm was raised by a neighbor, who heard the woman’s heartbreaking cries. It was 11pm, worried he decided to call 112.

The 118 officers and health workers immediately went to via Livilla, in Quadraro, a neighborhood of Rome. Unfortunately the paramedics could do nothing to save the woman of Chinese origins. She was now deceased. The 5-year-old daughter was taken into police custody. It is not yet clear whether there are other relatives of hers who will now be able to look after her. The investigators have opened an investigation file and are trying to reconstruct the last hours of the young mother’s life.

The 37-year-old woman’s husband was captured in via Consoli

Yu Yang, 36, was arrested in via Consoli. According to investigators, the man hit his wife with a single stab wound to the abdomen, which unfortunately proved fatal. And he would have done it at the height of an argument.

It will be the man who will now give his version of events before the investigating judge. The videos from the surveillance cameras in the area, already being analyzed by investigators, are also fundamental. The murder weapon was found inside the house.

There were also two tenants in the house, students also of Chinese origin, who rushed down the stairs looking for help. They said that recently the wife and husband had been arguing often.

Read also: Woman killed by her husband, neighbor who tried to protect her also injured.