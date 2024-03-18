(ads)

Heavy guitars, fast rhythms and fun melodies are the perfect ingredients to turn the volume knob in your car all the way to the right. We’ve got the top 10 hits to use in the car when you’re stuck in traffic or on a great road trip.

And the great thing is that all this can be heard in the Top 1000 of the 90s. For two weeks, go back to that crazy decade with the first dance hits, girl and boy bands, and don’t forget rock, punk and grunge songs.

Listen to (and sing along to) Radio Veronica’s Top 1000 of the ’90s every weekday from 9am to 6pm from March 18th to 29th. Because you don’t want to miss these and at least 990 other great hits of the ’90s!

Listen online via the player on the Radio Veronica website

1. Cardigans are my favorite game

2. click! – Force

3. The Offspring – Nice fly for a white guy

4. 2 Unlimited – No restrictions

5. Gala – Freed from desires

6. The Prodigy – Firestarter

7. DJ Paul Elstak – Rainbow In The Sky

8. Lenny Kravitz – You’re Gonna Go My Way

9. Unfaithful – Insomnia.

10. AC/DC – Thunderclap