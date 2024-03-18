The Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) must keep a much closer eye on old, poorly insured oil tankers that refuel in the Western Scheldt en route to Russian ports. The former head of the Dutch Shipping Inspectorate, Henk ten Hoopen, stated this in an interview with NRC. “These ships are so dangerous that as an inspector you have to intervene,” he says.

Last Saturday, the NRC reported so-called “shadow fleet” ships anchored off the coast of Zealand. These often rickety oil tankers carry sanctioned Russian oil and dock at anchorages outside Vlissingen to refuel.

Oil tankers are old and fly the flags of countries that are unlikely to have any requirements for the safety and seaworthiness of the ship, the NRC writes. If on the way back to Russia the hold is empty or the ship itself has not been sanctioned, customs say they cannot intervene. The Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate also states that in practice it cannot ban these vessels.

Member of Parliament Laurence Dassin (Volt) wants to discuss the shadow fleet with Prime Minister Mark Rutte during a parliamentary debate at the EU summit on Tuesday. Dassin wants clarification and an answer to the question “how to stop this,” he wrote on Saturday on X. MEP Bart Groothuis (VVD) wants European countries to work together in small teams to quickly deal with these ships based on sailing movements.

Former Inspector Ten Hoopen headed the Dutch Shipping Inspectorate between 1995 and 2004, and was also Deputy Inspector General of the Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) during this period. The Shipping Inspectorate was later merged with the ILT. He also worked for the Ministry of Transport, Public Works and Water (now Infrastructure and Water Management) for over thirty years in the field of ship inspection. He checked whether ships visiting Dutch waters were safe.

The inspectorate says it can do little against shady tankers anchored in Everingen.

Ten Hoopen: “It worries me terribly that the Inspectorate is not boarding ships. There are many reasons to do this. These are ships that are sometimes up to twenty years old, regularly change flags and shipping companies, and are not insured by reputable Western insurers. They pose a serious risk of accidents or environmental disasters. And the ships are also just two kilometers from the Borcel nuclear power plant.”

According to her, the inspectorate does not have an “operational service” that could reach the ships.

“Do they have boats? That’s not the problem. The inspector takes the car to Vlissingen, boards a coast guard boat, for example, and boards the anchored vessel. It’s easy to arrange.”

But are there any legal restrictions at all?

“Yes. The inspectorate can only carry out security checks in the port. But there are many legal grounds for inspecting ships outside the port, for example, in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. As an inspectorate, look for legal options, and do not say that it is impossible. These “ships handle heavy pollutants, fuel is transferred from one vessel to another. If something goes wrong, the consequences are so great that you, as an inspector, will have to intervene. Where is the courage to do that?”

What do you think is holding the Inspectorate back?

This is, of course, inconvenient if the ship has to be chained. The ship needs repairs and takes up space all the time. The port is not happy with this. But when a disaster happens, you are late and end up with endless discussions about what went wrong and why action was not taken sooner.”

