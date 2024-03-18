Wrong Vento. It’s a bit like the Suske en Wiske album.

This is perhaps the most legendary design house of the turn of the millennium. When it comes to pure aesthetics, nothing beats the Carrozzeria Touring. The name is, of course, already quite special, but after Disco Volante (and the accompanying Top Gear video with Jeremy Clarkson), the Milanese are back.

We haven’t heard from them for a long time, but now they’re back. This time with the Touring Arese RH95 in Vento d’Oro specification. Dear colleague @RubenPriest, let me introduce you to this even more beautiful Ferrari. The M2 driver in question was absolutely right, but it shows how important configuration is.

Fute Vento

The Touring Arese RH95 in Vento d’Oro trim is quite ugly! Of course, this combination of white, black and gold may not be so successful. And it probably doesn’t help that all the images were shot in a studio.

But even at Mansory they said, “You can’t make it that bright?” Vento d’Oro loosely translated means “golden wind”, which is what happens if the undersigned eats the beans.

It’s based (of course) on an Italian exotic, this time the Ferrari 488 GTB. Then Touring turns it into this. Everything is made by hand and, of course, very expensive.

However, this is not necessarily very beautiful. The paint color is called Morning Frost White, so it’s just a matte white. This white color is then alternated with gold and gloss black details. The wheels are golden and black and look very special.

Donald Trump’s toilet van

The party continues inside. It looks like Donald Trump’s bathroom. That means a lot of gold, a lot of white, a lot of kitsch. Now I have to honestly admit that they tried to make something original out of this. The panels were re-clad and the vents were redesigned.

Of course, it’s all a matter of taste. The owner may really like this. Luckily, you have a lot of control over how your Touring Arese 95H looks.

The engine is special because it does not produce 720 hp. (as was the case with the first samples), and 670 hp. Torque is 760 Nm. This may have something to do with the base engine.

The F8 Tributo and 488 Pista have more power than the 488. The price of all this beauty has not been disclosed, but expect to cost over a million and a half before you can start tuning.

