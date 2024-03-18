Brussels correspondent Clara van de Wiel and investigative journalist Lucas Brouwers, both 36, join the NRC editorial team. Editor-in-Chief Patricia Veldhuis told editors Monday afternoon.

Van de Wiel previously worked in the domestic editorial office and the Hague edition of NRC. She will cover the European elections on June 6 from Brussels and will later take up a editorial position. Together with Hugo Logtenberg, she won the De Tegel Journalism Prize (biography category) in 2020 for their study of the transgressive behavior of “Professor B.” at the University of Amsterdam. “In recent years I have enjoyed trying to make complex topics understandable and accessible from Brussels. I look forward to making the NRC even better in the coming years, including through further digitalization and audio development.”

Read also: Patricia Veldhuis becomes the new editor-in-chief of the NRC: “We must dare to innovate”

Before Brouwers joined the research editorial team in 2022, he worked in the scientific editorial department, first as an editor and, during the coronavirus crisis, as a manager. He developed, among other things, the podcast Hairless Apes, which he presented. He is also a board game reviewer for NRC. He will begin work as deputy editor-in-chief on April 15. “The world is changing very quickly. This poses a dual challenge for the NRC: we must keep pace with change while at the same time remaining an anchor that our readers and listeners can rely on,” says Browers. “From the editorial team, I want to bring our in-depth journalism to our readers. And it’s less and less like a newspaper, more and more like a newsletter, a digital story and a podcast.”

“Striving for Innovation”

Brouwers and Van de Wiel will alternately be responsible for news coordination along with Melle Garshagen. These three will also be involved in innovation at NRC. Veldhuis: “In addition to their journalistic acumen and infectious enthusiasm, they bring a passion for innovation and will play a pioneering role in the further development of our podcasts and the digitization of our journalism in the coming years.”

This gives the NRC a five-person leadership team, including current deputy editors Garshagen and Sandra Smallenburg. Garshagen will be deputy editor-in-chief, Smollenburg will be responsible for finance and human resources. Editors Jochen van Barschot and Titia Ketelaar have been serving as deputy editors on a temporary basis in recent months.

In mid-February, Veldhuis was selected by the NRC editors to succeed René Merland. After more than four years as editor-in-chief, he left for the European platform Euractiv, which, like NRC, is part of the Mediahuis publishing group.

Share Write to the editor