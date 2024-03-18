“Think about it, Giacomino!”. The advice contained in the title of Luigi Pirandello’s comedy is now relaunched by Pippo Pattavina for the staging set up until March 24th on the stage of the Quirino theater in Rome, directed by Guglielmo Ferro who is also the artistic director. The reflection to which Giacomino is called in the title concerns the possibility of ‘covering up’ what was undoubtedly considered a scandal at the time, i.e. the birth of a child out of wedlock, thanks to the interested availability of an old professor close to retirement who , in his personal battle against the State which has forced him to live on a starvation salary for a lifetime, wants to make him ‘pay’ by marrying a very young woman who will thus be able to enjoy his state pension for many years, while continuing to see his beloved.

“In this work Pirandello, remaining immune from easy moralism, manages to give substance with intensity to a criticism, profound and absolutely far from indifferent temptations, of those social conventions, of that hypocrisy, of those ‘masks’ with which people common disguises its lack of ethical principles – observes Guglielmo Ferro in his director’s notes – The protagonist, Professor Toti, does not appear as a loser nor does he represent a sad or melancholy figure of an old man grayed by his own thoughts. Indeed, he is the only one winner in a battle in which everyone is defeated. He feels he can choose, that he is the master of his own life, his own certainties, his own mistakes, with mental acuity, profound ethical rigor, sharp coherence which, for this very reason, annoys society , as it makes us think and puts everyone face to face with the ridiculous appearance of rituals, stripped of all meaning”.

(by Enzo Bonaiuto)