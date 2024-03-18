This Sunday in Santiago de Cuba, hundreds of people, the second city in the country, demonstrated shouting “‘Power and food!”, to protest the shortage of food and the prolonged daily blackouts on the island, plunged into a deep crisis. crisis for three years.

According to personal testimony that was obtained by the EFE agency and coincident messages on social networks, the protest was absolutely peaceful and started by a group of women with children with material demands, although shouts of a political nature such as ” Freedom!” and “Homeland and life!”, the motto of the anti-government protests of July 11, 2021 (11J), the largest in decades.

In addition, the first provincial secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC, the only legal one) in Santiago de Cuba, Beatriz Johnson, went to the place to try to speak with the protesters and was received with skepticism, although she announced the immediate arrival of basic supplies to the bodegas (state stores of subsidized products).

This is one of the largest anti-government demonstrations recorded in Cuba since 11J, along with those in the eastern cities of Nuevitas, in 2022, and Caimanera, in 2023.

Lack of electricity

The demonstration in Cuba’s second largest city began around 3:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. GMT), when a group of mothers took to the street with their children to demand food and milk for the minors in a popular neighborhood. from the Morro highway.

Their complaints came after a six-hour blackout (from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. local time) and the power returned momentarily, only to fail again shortly after. People joined these mothers, including other women, neighbors and passers-by, until there were several hundred.

Several patrol cars also went to the scene, with agents who basically remained alert and waiting. Likewise, State security agents dressed in civilian clothes appeared.

Some police officers urged the protesters not to record videos with their cell phones (although several were spread on social networks) and also prevented the protest from moving towards Céspedes Park, as some of the mothers intended.

Some protesters reported seeing a drone flying over the area. There are no reports of arrests during the protest.

Johnson arrived when there were already several hundred protesters and tried to calm things down, although many rejected his presence and did not pay attention to what the PCC representative was trying to say between cries of “lie” and “drill” (a heavy and dull speech). interest).

She, accompanied by seven or eight other people and escorted by police, then climbed onto the roof of a nearby house and announced that starting this Monday, the March sugar and rice, still pending delivery, would arrive at the warehouses. by the supply book (ration card). She also had free milk for five days, the result of a donation.

Johnson also offered to personally attend to the protesters at the adjacent local government headquarters and take note of their problems and concerns, but apparently no one came. The protest dissolved peacefully as the hours passed.

More protests

Connectivity problems were reported in the country, especially in Santiago de Cuba, a fact that opposition sectors considered a deliberate government action.

Similarly, mobilizations were also recorded in Palma Soriano (province of Santiago de Cuba) and Bayamo (Granma, also in the east). In recent days, other protests have emerged, although on a smaller scale, in several locations in the east of the country.

The official media have not reported the protests, although several official profiles on social networks have echoed these events.

Cuba has been immersed in a serious economic crisis for more than three years with shortages of basic goods (food, fuel and medicine), rampant inflation, prolonged daily blackouts and growing dollarization, which has caused unprecedented migration and strong social discontent.

The blackouts have worsened in the last two months due to the breakdowns of the obsolete Soviet-made plants and lack of fuel, with deficit rates of up to 45% at times of greatest demand. The outages total more than 10 hours a day in many provinces of the country.

The pandemic, the tightening of US sanctions and endogenous errors in economic and monetary policy have aggravated the structural problems of the Cuban system in the last three years.

