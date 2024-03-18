“What we’re really trying to do is put public services back together again,” says Andy Burnham, from the fragments left behind by forty years of privatization.

Burnham (54) is the mayor of Manchester and one of the most important figures in the opposition Labor Party. During the coronavirus crisis he was nicknamed the King in the North because he defended Manchester and other major cities in the north and negotiated with then Prime Minister Boris Johnson for more financial support for the region.

The mayor of Manchester cites bus transport as an example of the ‘glueing’ of public services. “In the 1980s, a prime minister named Margaret Thatcher orchestrated the privatization of all bus routes except those in London. And what defined the much vaunted market? Nothing came of promises of lower prices and an increase in the number of routes. Instead, Britons got an unreliable system with less frequent buses and higher prices.”

This has to change, Burnham thought. Manchester became the first city to move away from public transport and public buses began running again in September last year. Hundreds of yellow double-decker buses, half electric. Some bus lines will be reconnected next weekend until the bus network becomes fully publicly owned again in January 2025. “Our big goal is that by 2030 we will have a transport network where all buses, trams and trains connect seamlessly to each other, with one payment system, like in London.”

Challenger

Just like in London – that pretty much sums up Andy Burnham’s critique of British politics. It tackles economic inequality between London and the wealthy south-east on the one hand, and the rest of the United Kingdom on the other. He said a “complete administrative reorganization” of the country was needed to achieve greater prosperity and economic development outside London.

Burnham is seen as a strong contender to succeed current Labor Party leader Keir Starmer – at some point in the future, as Starmer’s departure is not currently on the agenda. Burnham is non-politically honest about his national ambitions. “I certainly don’t rule it out, but I feel more energized and freer in this job than I ever did in Westminster,” he tells a group of European journalists at his office in central Manchester. Burnham served for many years in the House of Commons for Labour, from 2001 to 2017, and was, among other things, Secretary of State for Health, Culture and Media in Gordon Brown’s cabinet (2007-2010).

You believe that the political system should be changed. And so you will try to organize this yourself as Labor leader?

“I am now running for the first time as mayor for another term, and if I am re-elected, I intend to serve that term. I’m not sure I’ll be back. I spent a long time there in the south, and I would only go back there if I really felt that I could change something in the system. The longer you work in the House of Commons, the more you feel that you are deceiving the people. The current system of strict party discipline is paralyzing: as a member of the House of Commons, you often vote for things you only partially agree with. A small group sets the course, that is, the party leadership and a few high-ranking officials, and the rest of the faction is simply forced to comply.”

Along with Steve Rotheram, the mayor of Liverpool, Burnham published Head North in February, a rallying cry for a more equal Britain. It’s about social inequalities in the country, their experiences with the national government, and what they think should be done differently. They drew up a list of ten priorities, including a new written constitution, electoral reform and an elected House of Lords instead of the appointed one as is currently the case.

Why would something like a written constitution help solve the problem of economic inequality?

“I think the UK is one of only five countries in the world where there is no written constitution and we are at the mercy of whatever political party is in power at the time. So, in recent decades, our councils have been financially slashed. Look at Germany: there are laws there that should promote an equal standard of living between the states, the federal states. With us it’s the other way around. Wealthy London and the South East should be paying for the development of the rest of the country, but this is not happening.

“The first time I saw this clearly was when I, as Chancellor of the Exchequer, had to raise money for a new tube line in London, as I did in 2007 for the Elizabeth line. “I only wanted to do this if we also made new investments in the rest of the country,” I told my team. But they failed to implement these regional proposals. How is this possible, I asked, since the highway to the north was almost falling apart from suffering. What happened? They looked at the likely payback of the projects in 25 years and realized that none of these areas would be profitable. The social side was completely absent from their considerations.”

Is this similar to how current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently announced the cancellation of much of the planned HS2 high-speed line in the north? According to Sunak, the cost of the line will still be too high.

“It was cruel. Ten years ago they announced a high speed line to us in Manchester with great fanfare and now Sunak was standing at our station again, but this time to cancel it. One way traffic, without consultation with me, the city council or anyone else. Although, of course, we have already spent money preparing this line. If people are wondering how social norms and values ​​have been eroded in Britain in recent years, this is a good example. They think they can treat us like second-class citizens.”

Did you speak to Prime Minister Sunak about this afterwards?

“No, I have never spoken to him since he became prime minister. He never answered the phone, which seems strange to me. I spoke regularly to his predecessors, Theresa May, Boris Johnson… When there were rumors that they wanted to scrap the last part of HS2, I contacted him to ask if we could help shape it differently, but received no response . . We are currently considering whether we can arrange a private service between Manchester and Birmingham. Because our investment team is already seeing that since HS2 was cancelled, companies are less interested in coming here.”

Do you think things will change under Labor if your party wins the election later this year? Party leader Keir Starmer also wants electoral reform, but he has said this will not be a priority.

“Keir and the party leadership are well aware of how we, the mayors of major cities, can help their new government. I think 2024 could be a much better year for Labor than when we came to power in 1997. At the time, the Labor Party was hugely popular and expectations were sky-high, but there was no structure to help the regions. It was until the government’s second term in 2001 before they really achieved success. Expectations are lower now, but there is an organizational structure in place where you can get started right away. For example, if they want to reduce the housing deficit and free up budgets to do so, we can quickly deliver thousands of homes for social housing. We are about to approve development plans in several parts of the city.”

In 1997, Labor won because then-leader Tony Blair was popular, but now Labour’s leadership appears to be driven largely by the fact that Britons are tired of the Conservative Party. Is Starmer attractive enough?

“Labour’s lead in the polls is clear and stable. I think the honeymoon will be short. Many residents are impatient and would like to improve their situation, they feel that the country is moving backwards. At the last election in 2019, Boris Johnson of the Conservative Party realized this. He won in the north, promising to level up and improve the region’s economy. Only he didn’t deliver. Keir will have to quickly show he is serious. And the chance of success is higher than in 1997.”

Resume of a Popular Mayor



Andy Burnham (54) has been Mayor of the City Province of Greater Manchester since 2017. The city of Manchester and its surrounding areas together have a population of approximately 2.8 million, making it England’s largest urban area after London.

The Manchester mayoral election will take place in early May and Burnham will be standing as a candidate for the third time. He won in 2021 with a clear majority of 67.3 percent of the vote and is expected to win this year as well.

Before moving to Manchester in 2017, Burnham stood for the Labor Party leadership in 2015 but lost to Jeremy Corbyn.

