Shahid Khan migrated from Pakistan and became a billionaire in the US. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – An anomaly in the United States, Muslim entrepreneurs or those who migrated from Muslim countries have achieved success in other industries. The following foreign-born billionaires emigrated from Muslim-majority countries and built their fortunes in the United States.

1. Shahid Khan – Pakistan (USD12,2 miliar)



According to Forbes, he owns car parts manufacturer Flex-N-Gate as well as the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL and the British soccer team Fulham FC

An immigrant from Pakistan, Khan purchased Flex-N-Gate from his former employer in 1980. As an engineer, his one-piece truck bumper design was the basis of his success; The company now has 69 factories worldwide and more than 26,000 employees.

Khan purchased the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012 and England’s Fulham football club in 2013. He and his son, Tony, launched All Elite Wrestling, a professional wrestling entertainment company and competitor to WWE, in 2019. He owns the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto and is about to open new Four Seasons property in Jacksonville in 2026.

2. Haim Saban – Egypt (USD 3.0 billion)



Saban earned his wealth primarily from the media and entertainment business. He produced the TV show Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Saban, who bought Power Rangers back in 2010, sold them a second time in 2018, this time to Hasbro in a $522 million deal.

Saban and a group of private equity investors purchased Spanish-language TV Network Univision Communications for $13.7 billion in 2007. In February 2020, Univision agreed to sell a majority stake for an undisclosed price to two companies: Searchlight Capital Partners and ForgeLight LLC.

The Sabans, who have given $350 million to various organizations, pledged $50 million to the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in 2017.

3. Hamdi Ulukaya – Türkiye (USD 2.3 billion)



Hamdi Ulukaya, known as the king of yogurt, is the founder of America’s most popular Greek yogurt brand, Chobani. Ulukaya grew up in a Kurdish dairy farming family in Turkey and raised sheep. He eventually went to study political science at Ankara University.

He immigrated to the US in 1994 to study English in upstate New York, an area that reminded him of small farming villages in Eastern Turkey. With a loan from the Small Business Administration, he bought an old yogurt factory there in 2005 and developed recipes inspired by its heritage.