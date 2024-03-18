Luisa María Alcalde Luján, Secretary of the Interior (Segob), reported this Monday that as of today there are officially 99,729 missing people in Mexico who are in the search process.

In a press conference by President López Obrador, the secretary explained that the National Registry of Missing and Unlocated Persons was created in 2019, but indicated that it has been filled with more cases, some dating back to 1962.

“We can establish that 110,964 (people) is the record that was made public in August, there was a record that is available so that anyone who can check the data, it is the record of August 22, 2023 and corresponds to 110,000. Now, 9,424 additional registrations have increased to date with a cut-off date of March 15.

“This has to do with the federal entities that are increasing or updating this registry. Here we have to subtract 5,576 people who have already been located and that this registry has already been formalized and gives us a total of 114,815. This is what that we will be able to find on the website”.

“Then we must subtract from this figure 15 thousand 158, who are people that we have already located with the methodology presented here by the Head of Government (Martí Batres) with proof of life, therefore currently there are 99 thousand 729 records, people who are still in the process search”.

