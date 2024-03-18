Rome, March 18, 2024 – Specific control measures carried out by the Roma Centro carabinieri in the main places frequented by tourists, in agreement with the Rome prosecutor’s office, led to the arrest of 12 people seriously suspected of the crime of theft. On the B metro line, at the Colosseum stop, the woman, along with two other accomplices who managed to escape, stole a wallet from a passenger. The man, a 58-year-old resident of Germany, heard from behind how the woman took his wallet out of his trouser pocket, but he managed to stop her, including thanks to the help of other passengers. Carabinieri from Rome’s Aventino station intervened on the scene and arrested a 22-year-old Italian woman of no fixed address already known to the police.

Instead, the carabinieri of the Rome-Macau station arrested a 26-year-old homeless Algerian citizen with a criminal record, caught by surprise and blocked by the military immediately after he stole a bag from a woman as she sat at the outside tables of a bar on Cavour Street.

At Termini station, two men, aged 52 and 25 with criminal records, were arrested by the Nucleo Scalo Termini carabinieri immediately after taking 2 packages of perfume worth more than 200 euros from a commercial establishment. The man, who has no permanent address in Italy and has a criminal record, was arrested by carabinieri from Rome’s San Lorenzo train station at Lucina station immediately after he took possession of a woman’s handbag while walking in Piazza Trevi.

An off-duty police officer operating at Rome’s Ponte Galeria station on Via Mario dei Fiori arrested a homeless, 34-year-old man originally from Algeria, blocked by a waiter, immediately after he snatched a wallet from a tourist’s bag while he was dining in a restaurant.

Instead, the carabinieri of Rome’s Quirinale station arrested two Italian women, aged 22 and 23, who were caught red-handed in a hotel on Via Cavour when they snatched the wallet of an English tourist; On the metro line A, at the Vittorio Emanuele stop, a 40-year-old Chilean citizen, homeless and with a criminal record, was arrested immediately after he took a smartphone from a Chinese tourist. The same carabinieri also roughly arrested a 36-year-old Romanian citizen stranded in the Monti area on Via Leonina while trying to get rid of a wallet he had just snatched from a French tourist’s backpack.

In Via Celimontana, the carabinieri of the Piazza Venezia team arrested two Romanian citizens without a specific address already known to the police, after they took possession of the wallet of an Italian citizen. All victims of the theft filed further complaints, and all arrests were confirmed.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

