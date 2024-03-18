Lanuvio, March 18, 2024 – The municipal administration of Lanuvio, thanks to the work and commitment of the local police, has introduced a number of services and tools to protect the road safety of citizens and prevent serious accidents. The agents’ interventions, led by commander Sergio Ierace, focus primarily on Via Nettunense, Via Cisternense, Via Astura and Via Maiella, which some motorists believe to be real Formula 1 tracks.

“The new tools,” commented Commander Ierace, “will make it possible to punish those who exaggerate speed, drink alcohol and use drugs while driving vehicles. One of them, already present on the roads, is TRUCAM, a telelaser of the latest generation that allows you to determine the speed at a distance of more than 1 km from his location, and also allows you to see what the driver is doing, whether he is driving without a seat belt or whether he is using his mobile telephone. Local police checks, which are duly communicated to motorists, provide the opportunity to remove a vehicle within approximately 40 seconds and, in the event of a violation of traffic rules, both in relation to the speed limit and in relation to the use of mobile phones or failure to wear a seat belt, to stop the vehicle and impose a fine. Motorcycles can also be reported as the tool will also capture the moving vehicle, thus identifying the rear license plate. This tool is put at the service of citizens on demand, not to make money, but to prevent fatal accidents and even serious injuries caused by failure to comply with safety standards.”

“The telelaser will soon be joined by a new device,” continues Ierace, “namely the Drugwipe Aliser, a device capable of identifying, cataloging and printing the results of tests performed using minimal saliva samples to detect possible use of certain drugs. such as cannabis, amphetamine, methamphetamine, cocaine, opiates, benzodiazepines and ketamine. This tool will allow those who have used psychoactive substances to drive immediately to challenge the offense and, together with the alcohol test already used in Lanuvio, will improve the safety of the area.

“I thank – concludes Ierace – Councilor Mario Di Pietro for entrusting the local police to intervene in the prevention of risky situations, not only recommending driving with caution and respecting traffic rules, but also providing us with the equipment suitable for this , so that we can do our job as best as possible and guarantee the safety of the citizens of Lanuvio.”

