The second generation of the AMG 4-Door is under development: here it is, in the wild!

It’s time for more fun electric vehicles. Mercedes-Benz thought of many smart models first. Now that the star brand has more or less replenished its range, it’s time to have a little fun.

This pleasure awaits you with the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé. This car is currently in production and is available with powerful gasoline engines, with or without a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Mercedes AMG GT second generation 4-door

Mercedes-AMG is currently busy testing a new four-door sports liftback. It’s pretty clear who the competition will be: the Audi e-tron GT and the Porsche Taycan (which recently received a facelift).

The car will be on the AMG.EA platform. This lower part is exclusively suitable for electric transmissions. So don’t expect inline-six engines or V8s. This is a matter of the past and not so distant future.



For context, this is the current generation Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door. It’s beautiful, isn’t it?

Like the current AMG GT 4-door coupe, it is not, strictly speaking, a four-door coupe, but a five-door liftback. But yes, it looks more like an addition to the Toyota Carina E than a very brutal AMG.

How will it look like?

In terms of styling, we’re guessing the Mercedes Vision AMG is the model. So the next-generation AMG GT 4-door won’t be as low, wide or sleek, but don’t be surprised to see different design details in the new flagship.

This is the 2022 AMG concept, which appears to be a precursor to the next-generation AMG-GT 4-door.

The entry-level model is already a great car with 480 hp. and a torque of 800 Nm. This motor weighs only 24 kilograms! The downside is that the batteries needed will be very heavy, although not as heavy as before. According to AMG, the energy density of the new battery is approximately 40% better.

This is officially AMG’s first electric car, albeit a very rare one.

By the way, this is not the very, very, very first electric car from AMG. Ten years ago there was already the SLS AMG Electric Drive. You can expect the next generation AMG GT 4-door to arrive around 2025.

