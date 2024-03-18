Dutch wheel brand Scope is teaming up with Artech to launch a new range of wheels designed for road and gravel use. They use this to compete with the high quality wheels on the market. The wheels are available in three heights and with different rim widths. Amazingly, many of the components were developed in-house, but the most amazing thing is the carbon wheel side sections. Because there we see a scaly pattern, and, according to Scope, this improves aerodynamics.

If we look further at the appearance of the wheels, we will see on the rims the brand name Scope in white, as well as the Artech type designation. You also have the option of ordering the stickers in black, which makes them less noticeable. The wheels are available in three heights (22, 45 and 65mm) and range from a lightweight 965g lift wheel set to an aerodynamic wheelset with 65mm rim heights.

3 years of research in collaboration with TU Delft

So the scales are on the side, and it’s quite noticeable when the wheels are stationary. It will be less noticeable when riding a bike, but it certainly looks cool in photos. But of course, this wasn’t just for looks: According to Scope, it provides an aerodynamic advantage. These wheels are the result of three years of research and development. Scope calls this structure on the Aeroscales side and has also filed a patent for it. Sounds a little better than “scales”, doesn’t it?

In collaboration with the Technical University of Delft and in various independent wind tunnels, Scope investigated the influence of flat disks on the structure they eventually became. According to Scope, this rim design is faster because the wind passes over the rim at a more consistent speed and with fewer bumps. In addition to frontal aerodynamics, side winds and the associated wheel stability were also taken into account. Of course, we sometimes see something similar in other forms on other brands of wheels.

Wheelsets for road, gravel and triathlon.

Scope divides the new Artech wheels into four categories: road, all-terrain, gravel and triathlon. The rims for these specific categories vary, such as the internal width of the rim or the type of rim flange. For example, all-terrain wheels have an internal rim width of 25 millimeters, making these wheels optimally suited for 30 millimeter wide tires. In the road version, the internal rim width is 23 millimeters, and according to Scope, it is best to choose external tires with a diameter of 28 millimeters. Road and all-terrain wheels will be available from April 2024, with gravel and triathlon wheels coming later this year.

Almost all rim flanges are equipped with a hook, only the gravel version is equipped with a flange without a hook. The rims are tubeless ready, and while you can also ride the bike with a tube, the wheels come with tubeless tape and valves. In terms of spokes, Carbonlite spokes were chosen and this also shows that Scope is setting the bar high with these wheelsets. The spokes have internal nipples for a sleek appearance.

3D printed hubs

Another distinguishing feature is the 3D-printed bushings, which Scope says helps reduce weight. The hubs are made in Germany from Scalmalloy aluminum, a type of aluminum familiar from Formula 1 for example. The Diamond Ratchet system is made from titanium rather than the more common steel to save extra weight.

All wheels have the same price. With a retail price of 3,998 euros, the Scope is clearly targeting the high segment with the new Artech wheels. You can upgrade the CeramicSpeed ​​bearings and it will cost you an additional 500 euros. Wheels are available with cassette bodies from famous brands.

More information via Scope.