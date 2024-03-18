Fact: Driving around the south of France on a single charge is not yet possible for 99.99% of electric vehicles. Now Mercedes wants to change that with 0.01% or VISION EQXX. It’s a super-streamlined sedan that Mercedes uses as a testing ground for all its new technologies. The result is accordingly.

Sweltering heat? No problem!

Previously, Mercedes sent the EQXX from Stuttgart (Germany) to Silverstone (UK). It then drove 1,202 km on a single charge, and the concept car’s consumption was 8.3 kWh/100 km. However, the Germans have not been sitting idly by for the past two years, because after checking the data and adjusting the software, the time has come for a new feat.

This feat is remarkable to say the least. Because this time the route was chosen from Riyadh to Dubai. A geographic location where temperatures can be quite high. This means that the air conditioner must also do its job. During the 1000 km stage lasting 14 hours 42 minutes, the average temperature was 34 °C. In other words: the average warmest summer day in Belgium. So there’s a record attempt going on, right?

Insane

Hmm, no. Because Mercedes, of course, deliberately chose this challenge. After driving through urban and suburban sections in Riyadh and Dubai, as well as longer stretches of highway through open desert, the EQXX recorded consumption of 7.4 kWh/100 km. If you add a 100 kWh battery and do a little practice with the calculator, you’ll find that the EQXX can go 1,350 km on a single tank, even on a hot summer day. This – yes, Dieselboy69 – is comparable to what the best diesels can currently do.

Anyone who, even for a moment, lost track of time and now blames Mercedes for the snail’s pace of the trip: The average speed of the trip was 68.7 km/h (including almost 2 hours of idle time due to changing drivers and standing in line to cross the border), and the maximum the speed was 140 km/h. Mercedes… finally put this thing into production!