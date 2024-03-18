She knocked on her roommates because her mother was no longer moving: the crime before the eyes of the 5-year-old girl

New heartbreaking updates on the feminicide in Rome. A 37-year-old mother lost her life at the hands of her husband, who attacked her with a single stab wound to the abdomen, unfortunately fatal. The crime occurred before the frightened eyes of their 5-year-old daughter.

The little girl knocked on the door of her two roommates, looking for help: “Mom isn’t moving anymore.” The woman of Chinese origins, Li Xuemei, was lying on her bed, in a pool of blood, now lifeless. Her 36-year-old husband, Yu Yang, had fled.

The two roommates, after seeing the 5-year-old girl, ran down the stairs looking for help, while a neighbor worried by the heartbreaking cries, called 112. The authorities and 118 rescuers promptly reached the house located in via Livilla, in the Quadraro district of Rome.

The man was caught shortly afterwards on the street, a few hundred meters from the family home. Now he will have to appear before the investigating judge and explain his version of the facts. The motive for the crime is not yet clear, but some witnesses said that the two had often argued lately. There could be reasons for jealousy behind the crime, due to Li Xuemei’s work: she was a masseuse.

A neighbor said:

Ten days ago there was a commotion and I saw her come out onto the landing and drag the little girl away. I thought if she had left home. The reasons? I don’t know them, with us it was just good morning and good evening.

Another told the authorities that recently they had heard them arguing often, but they had never understood the reason behind those arguments, since they spoke in Chinese. The story:

We’ve heard them arguing a lot lately. We didn’t understand what they were saying because they were speaking in Chinese. Last night we heard a woman’s screams coming from the apartment, followed by a commotion, as if they were moving furniture. Shortly afterwards someone opened the door and shouted down the stairs.

The 5-year-old girl was taken into custody by police officers.

